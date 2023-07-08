The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition gears up for Ground Up Demo Day Block Party

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition is a movement that builds Black power by providing education and resources that uplift our communities.

BLAC’s Ground Up Demo Day Block Party is a day of celebration and community where partners of the Black Legacy Advancement Coalition invest their time, resources, and manpower to help renovate and beautify the properties of the organization’s Ground Up community development effort. Demo Day serves as one of the most impactful fundraisers for the Coalition’s property project, as it engages Detroiters and businesses that are eager to see homes, buildings and landscapes returned to their former glory.

This year, The Home Depot of Northville, Ally Charitable Foundation, Izzie, and several other sponsors and friends will support our ground renovation project.

On Saturday, July 8, we will share in a day of service, showcasing the collective impact that can be made together when we choose to invest in the wellness of our community. There will be a garden project, construction repairs, music, and great food for purchase from our food partner, Rib King. The entire day will be a public showing of the collaborative power of corporate investment and community partnership around meaningful work.

The day of service and celebration event will take place from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Ali Legacy House, 2420 Virginia Park, Detroit, MI (48335). To learn more, visit www.theblac.co.