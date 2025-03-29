The Bula Bag Co. is on a mission to give rescue dogs a good life

(WXYZ) — Bula Bag Co. was launched in January by Detroit area artist, Tylar Masters. It's named in remembrance of her late rescue dog, Bula, and means “good life." The company is on a mission to give other rescue dogs a good life.

Masters is a creative professionial who was unemployed for nearly a year, and during this time, she had to pause her regular donations to rescue shelters. One day, she woke up with this idea to put her own artwork on bags, manufacture and sell them, then donate a portion of proceeds to rescue shelters and organizations like Detroit-based The Karens.

Masters is proud to have already donated to several Detroit rescue shelters with sizable donations. Bula Bags are bold, unique designer quality bags, totes, clutches, messengers, and more. To learn more and/or to shop, visit bulabag.com.