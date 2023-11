DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The CAPABLE Million Meter Row is an exhilarating physical activity that brings together 40 teams, each rowing 25,000 meters to reach 1,000,000 meters for the day on stationary rowing machines.

This fundraiser raises money and awareness for CAPABLE, a nonprofit supporting and introducing cancer survivors to crossfit through a free 12 week program. To learn more, visit Events — Team Capable.