The Codgers hosting record release party & show in Corktown this weekend

The Codgers, a Celtic-American folk band based in Detroit, will release their latest album with a party in Corktown on Saturday.

The show will take place at the Gaelic League on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

It will feature songwriters Don Duprie, Alison Lewis and Ryan Dillaha, along with a set from the band, Izak.

Finally, The Codgers will perform a set of songs from their new album, "Sweny's Remedies." Fans can purchase copies of the CD at the show.

Watch an interview and performance with The Codgers from 2020 in the video below.

