The Daxton Hotel is redefining the art and science of luxury hospitality

Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 20, 2024

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — Daxton Hotel is redefining the art and science of luxury hospitality.

Café Dax is now open inside Daxton Hotel, offering a bold start to the day through a new experiential breakfast and lunch concept from the award-winning kitchen of Madam restaurant. It's curated breakfast and lunch selection features locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients with versatile options perfect for on-the-go or sit-down meals. From specialty daytime cocktails, assorted pastries and coffee drinks to savory Madam staples, such as steak frites, and new offerings like sandwiches and salads, Café Dax offers depthful flavor profiles to tantalize taste buds.

Complete menus for breakfast and lunch are available at daxtonhotel.com.

