The Detroit Free Press Marathon is North America’s largest international road race

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Free Press Marathon, presented by MSUFCU, is Michigan’s largest road race.

It's also North America’s largest international road race and a beloved tradition among runners across the world.

This year’s race will take place Oct. 17-19, 2025 and include the Marathon, International Half-Marathon, Motor City Half-Marathon, Marathon Relay, 5k, 1-Mile, Kids Marathon and Meijer Little Detroit Dash.

For more information, visit www.freepmarathon.com . You can also follow on social media at www.facebook.com/detroitmarathon and/or www.instagram.com/freepmarathon.

