The Fed Community is a farm-to-table favorite in downtown Clarkston

CLARKSTON, MICH (WXYZ) — “My love for food is my love for people,” says Michel Agustin, the new Executive Chef at The Fed Community, a farm-to-table favorite in downtown Clarkston. “Everything is about hospitality. From the moment you walk in our door, every guest should feel welcome here.”

Agustin may be new to the Executive Chef role, but he’s been at The Fed since the beginning. He helped open the restaurant back in 2017, working as the lead line cook. The new Executive Chef is now focused on The Fed’s incredible weekend brunch. With a roaring fire, live music and unique menu items, brunch is one of Agustin’s passions.

The Fed is located at 15 S. Main St. in Downtown Clarkston. To see what's on the menu or to reserve your spot, visit https://www.thefedcommunity.com/.