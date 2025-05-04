FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — Get ready for a weekend of vibrant culture, delicious food and unforgettable entertainment as the Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival makes its much-anticipated return.

Now in its third year, the free, two-day festival will take over East 9 Mile between Woodward and Bermuda on Saturday, May 3 (12pm – 11pm) and Sunday, May 4 (11am – 8pm). This year’s celebration promises even more excitement, with highlights including:



A diverse selection of food trucks

Handcrafted margaritas and other festive beverages

A marketplace of local vendors

Live Lucha Libre wrestling matches

A jam-packed lineup of live music and traditional dance performances

A kid’s zone

The Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival continues to be a free, all-ages celebration of Latin culture, community and rich heritage.