The Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival makes its much-anticipated return

Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival
The two-day Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival presented by Mezcal returning bigger and better for its second year.<br/>
FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — Get ready for a weekend of vibrant culture, delicious food and unforgettable entertainment as the Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival makes its much-anticipated return.

Now in its third year, the free, two-day festival will take over East 9 Mile between Woodward and Bermuda on Saturday, May 3 (12pm – 11pm) and Sunday, May 4 (11am – 8pm). This year’s celebration promises even more excitement, with highlights including:

  • A diverse selection of food trucks
  • Handcrafted margaritas and other festive beverages
  • A marketplace of local vendors
  • Live Lucha Libre wrestling matches
  • A jam-packed lineup of live music and traditional dance performances
  • A kid’s zone 

The Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival continues to be a free, all-ages celebration of Latin culture, community and rich heritage.

