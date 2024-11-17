The Ferndale Underground Holiday Market includes music, art making and surprises

FERNDALE, MI (WXYZ) — The organizers of the Funky Ferndale Art Fair are returning to downtown Ferndale for the Ferndale Underground Holiday Market, November 16 and 17.

The market is part of downtown Ferndale's annual Jingle and Mingle, and includes music, art making and surprises. Kids and adults will enjoy free make-and-take activities, like making dreidels and ornaments. This event also features a Creative Kids' Market offering a variety of young artists selling their work.

The Ferndale Underground Holiday Market is being held in the basement of the DOT parking structure at Allen and Troy Streets (One block west of Woodward) in downtown Ferndale. The market will open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th and again on Sunday, November 17, from 10 a.m. from 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Please support the Jingle & Mingle Food Drive Campaign by dropping off canned and/or dried food items or make a monetary donation to benefit the Renaissance Vineyard Food Pantry and FernCare Free Health Clinic.

To learn more about the Ferndale Underground Holiday Market, visit undergroundferndale.com.