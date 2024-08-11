The Festival of Flight creates a fun and educational experience for the whole family

PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ — The Oakland County International Airport (OCIA) has unveiled a new name for its annual Open House & Air Show. The "Festival of Flight” will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 with the airshow scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of planes and military vehicles on display, watch performers in the air and on stage and take airplane and helicopter rides for $50 per person. Admission and parking to the Festival of Flight is free for all attendees.

This year’s air show performers include:

Misty Blue (all-female skydiving team)

Stephen Covington (flying "The Raptor")

Skip Stewart (flying "Prometheus The Flying Machine" Biplane)

Erik Edgren's Comedy Show (in the “T-Clips”)

Vanguard Squadron's (multi-ship performance)

Local rock band Wanted will perform live at noon and play the National Anthem at the start of the air show. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all the festivities. For more information about the Festival of Flight, visit [links-2.govdelivery.com].