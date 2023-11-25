BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — The Great Decorate: Fostering Hope for the Holidays returns for its 5th consecutive year as Birmingham business owners band together to help Metro Detroit-based foster teens in need.

The non-profit partners with the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange to raise awareness and money for foster teens who are about to age-out of the foster care system at age 18.

Beginning on November 28 participating downtown Birmingham businesses show their festive spirit by creating original holiday displays. The carefully-trimmed trees and joyful decor isn’t only meant to brighten the season for shoppers. These business owners are each matched with a local foster teen in need. By decorating their shops and restaurants, participating business owners also encourage visitors to vote for their favorite holiday display. Votes are cast by donating any amount online. These votes benefit both the small businesses and foster teens.

To learn more, visit thegreatdecorate.com.