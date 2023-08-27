The Hazel Park Art Fair is for everybody located in hip, happening Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Hazel Park Art Fair is an art fair for everybody located in hip, happening Hazel Park. The event will take place August 26 (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.) & August 27 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.). This event is free to the public. All ages welcome.

Bordering fashionable Ferndale, the Hazel Park Art Fair is located in shady Green Acres Park and is free to the public. While the locals peruse your goods, a food court with charity craft beer tent is set up to make sure no one goes hungry (or thirsty), and a variety of performing artists keep children of all ages entertained.

Organized by the Hazel Park Arts Council (a nonprofit organization), the Hazel Park Art Fair is an opportunity for the new, emerging artist to get introduced to the art fair circuit and for the experienced and polished fine art artist to show off all those years of experience. To learn more, visit https://www.hpart.org/aboutthefair.