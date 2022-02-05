The Henry Ford is putting Black History leadership in the spotlight

(WXYZ) DEARBORN, MI — Social innovators are invited to join The Henry Ford's Celebrate Black History Leadership Spotlight series, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund, to share their experiences and insights on empowerment as we reflect on the past and collaborate to build a better future for the next generation.

The virtual series will include conversations with business leaders who are working to empower Black communities. The talks will be held on Facebook every Monday in February at 11 am: facebook.com/thehenryford.

Monday, Feb. 7: Empowering the Youngest Generation to Grow Up Great with PNC.

Empowering the Youngest Generation to Grow Up Great with PNC. Monday, Feb. 14: Empowering Financial Strength with Bank of America.

Empowering Financial Strength with Bank of America. Monday, Feb. 21: Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers and Problem Solvers with Raytheon Technologies.

Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers and Problem Solvers with Raytheon Technologies. Friday, Feb. 25: Empowering Makers to Build a Better Future with Stanley Black & Decker.

Empowering Makers to Build a Better Future with Stanley Black & Decker. Monday, Feb. 28: Empowering Communities Year-Round with Ford Motor Company Fund.

Empowering Communities Year-Round with Ford Motor Company Fund.

To learn more, visit Black History Month Celebration - Events - The Henry Ford