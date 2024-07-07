DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford presents Dinosaurs in Motion from June 9 to September 8 in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Dinosaurs in Motion is a new, interactive, engaging STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) exhibition that is truly for visitors of all ages. This exhibition engages and educates by using 16 magnificent, fully interactive, recycled life-size metal dinosaur sculptures inspired by actual fossils.

Dinosaurs in Motion is an amazing blend of science, art and innovation. The life-sized metal sculptures captivate visitors while their exposed mechanics illustrate science and technology principles in a fun and engaging way. The exhibition weaves the science, art and innovation themes throughout and touches on each of these educational topics at each sculpture. The art portions highlight sketching, drawing, and sculpting; the science segments explore kinetics, biomechanics, and robotics; and the innovation areas encourage observing and experimenting.

To learn more, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/.