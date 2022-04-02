The High Times Cannabis Cup returns

(WXYZ) — The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s leading cannabis competition, festival and trade show.

The event celebrates the world of ganja through competitions, instructional seminars, expositions, celebrity appearances, concerts, product showcases and more, not to mention fun activations like tie-dye paint-dipping your arms or riding a big slide stoned.

Hosted in states that have legalized medical and recreational marijuana, the Cannabis Cup stands as the foremost gathering place for the cannabis community to network and celebrate. The competitions identify and award the best brands and products around the world, helping to shine a light on the people who have put their hearts and souls into their craft.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1988 by former High Times editor Steve Hager, The Cannabis Cup has evolved into a globally recognized championship of the best cannabis products in the world. A competition judged by industry experts, newcomers to cannabis, and everyone in between, the competition ranks entries as measured by the judges’ scores, and crowns the top three products per category, with the top spot earning the coveted Cannabis Cup trophy.

Notable Judges have Included Tommy Chong, Snoop Dogg, Patti Smith, Wiz Khalifa and Joe Rogan. To learn more, visit Cannabis Cup Home - Cannabis Cup