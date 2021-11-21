The Holidays at Meadow Brook will dazzle with two breathtaking events this season

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s the most wonderful time of year! The Holidays at Meadow Brook will dazzle with two breathtaking holiday events—the 50th anniversary of the annual Holiday Walk and debut of the all-new Winter Wonder Lights.

By day, the beloved annual Holiday Walk transports visitors through the historic mansion decked in shimmering splendor, while Winter Wonder Lights transforms the estate at night into a breathtaking light show featuring music, concessions and holiday magic.

Located in Rochester on the campus of Oakland University, Meadow Brook Hall will be Michigan’s most incredible holiday entertainment destination from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Tickets must be booked for a specific date and time and are available online only at meadowbrookholidays.com [meadowbrookholidays.com].

Holiday Walk is a self-guided indoor tour of three floors of historic Meadow Brook Hall, filled with magnificent holiday sights and splendid decorations. Guests will experience the wonder of more than 50 magnificent trees—including a 10-foot tall Poinsettia tree created by 150 live plants, hundreds of feet of garland and thousands of twinkling lights. Meadow Brook will host a series of enchanting holiday events, including the evening gala Starlight Stroll [meadowbrookhall.org] and Santa Saturdays [meadowbrookhall.org], which will feature visits with Santa and his live reindeer! Holiday Walk will run from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $7.50 to $20 each.

Winter Wonder Lights is a self-guided outdoor event featuring unique light displays across the grounds. It will be a special evening of lights, music and magic where visitors can explore the National Historic Landmark at its most festive. Enjoy fun concessions such as glow-in-the-dark cotton candy and hot meals in the outdoor café. There will be seasonal and specialty drinks, selfie stations, bonfires and more! Winter Wonder Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30 from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $22 each.

For more information about Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights at Meadow Brook—including dates, details and ticket information, visit meadowbrookholidays.com [meadowbrookholidays.com].