The Hudson Cafe gears up for Detroit Lions tailgating fun

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Founded in 2011, The Hudson Café was born in the heart of Detroit just before the city’s much-publicized revival began.

Located on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and State St, the eatery's name is a nod to the iconic Hudson’s department store, which was located directly across the street.

Hudson Café's mission is simple: to celebrate the diverse, hustling, resilient city of Detroit and its people by consistently providing amazing food and a stellar experience. The cafe's expansive menu has something for everyone: whether it’s a take on the famous Maurice salad that your grandparents remember from Hudson’s, a heaping stack of Cinnabun pancakes for the dessert-for-breakfast person in your life, a Voodoo benedict for those who love an adventurous take on an old classic, or Mickey Mouse pancakes for the little ones, The Hudson Cafe has got you covered.

To learn more or to make a reservation, visit https://hudson-cafe.com/