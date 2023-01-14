(WXYZ) — As Michiganders hit the slopes this winter, it may surprise you that the injuries skiers and snowboarders commonly face are very different in nature.

Studies show that up to 77% of all skiing-related injuries occur in the lower extremity, with ACL tears as the most common injury. Injuries often occur for the following reasons:

Poor physical preparation – squats are essential to build fitness

Mental errors

Poorly-fitted equipment

Skis not tuned – they should be tuned every 5-7 days

On the flip side, snowboarders often face injuries above the waist, with the most common being fractures to the wrist from falls. Doctors also often treat injuries to the spine and head, which can occur for the following reasons:

Fatigue

Snowboarding at too high of a skill level

Poorly-fitted equipment

Believe it or not, most of these injuries are completely avoidable, and Michigan Orthoapedic Surgeons discussed the best ways to protect yourself, including falling techniques, the best ways to warm up and down, why it is essential to have your gear regularly checked by pro shops, and being aware of your surroundings.

