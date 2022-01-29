WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Janice Charach Gallery in W. Bloomfield presents "Environmentally Speaking," a unique multi-disciplinary art exhibition that takes on today’s critical conversation about our changing climate. The exhibition, that opened on January 16 and runs to March 3, is a multi-sensory show featuring the work of 14 accomplished artists from Michigan and across the country. Informed by the findings of eminent climate researchers, scientists and activists, these artists have responded with exciting new works in a variety of media.

A focal point of the exhibition will be a large-scale sculptural piece hanging from the second - floor skylight down to the first floor of the distinctive 5,000 square foot Charach Gallery. The second floor will house a Tree of Life luminary sculpture. The gallery will be filled with colorful paintings, collages and a mural, along with provocative sculptures and installations. The Charach Gallery is located at 6600 W. Maple Road, inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.

"Environmentally Speaking" is open free to the public through March 3.

This cutting-edge exhibition was brought together through a collaboration of three well known multi- disciplinary Michigan artists and independent curators, Laura Earle, Leslie Sobel and Olivia Guterson.

The exhibiting artists are: Nancy Cohen, Justin Cox, Jana Dietsch-Wingels, Kate Dodd, Laura Earle, Tracey Easthope, Elizabeth Barick Fall, Susan Hoffman Fishman, Gina R. Furnari, Olivia Guterson, Trisha Schultz, Leslie Sobel, Laurie Wechter, and Laura Quattrocchi. Their works include many different materials from paint to handmade papers, recycled plastics, live plants and unusual assemblage elements like fire alarms and saw blades.

The gallery is located within the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit. Hours for the gallery are Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For information on the exhibition and the gallery to www.charachgallery.org or call 248-432-5579.