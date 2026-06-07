The Little Ladies Luncheon expanding to Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Little Ladies Luncheon is expanding to Detroit.

Founded by Detroit native Mariah Moorer, the multi-hour experience blends mentorship, guided conversations, interactive activities, and faith-centered moments to equip young girls with tools to develop self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and a strong sense of self.

At a time when many young girls are navigating identity through social media, peer pressure, and external expectations, the luncheon offers a space where they are affirmed, poured into, and encouraged to grow with clarity and confidence.

To learn more or to reserve your space, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-ladies-luncheon-volume-2-tickets-1987743025899?aff=oddtdtcreator