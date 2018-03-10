The Mayor of Corktown visits Broadcast House ahead of annual St. Patrick's Parade

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 60th annual Detroit St. Patrick's Parade will be held Sunday, March 11, 2018.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with mass at Most Holy Trinity in Corktown. The annual Corktown Races which begin at 9:30, while the Family Fun Zone will open at 10:30 a.m.

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. on Michigan Avenue and 6th Street, continuing down to 14th Street. To learn more about any of these events, visit http://www.detroitstpatricksparade.com/