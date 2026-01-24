Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Michigan Education Savings Program can be a great way to save for college

College
Mel Evans/AP
File photo of students at a college graduation ceremony.
College
MESP offering new flexibility
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Families across the U.S. are rethinking how they save for education amid rising costs and evolving career paths.

Michigan offers some of the most flexible 529 Plans in the country, but many people aren't aware of how much these programs have evolved. This year Michigan Education Savings Program funds can be used for apprenticeship programs and to repay up to $10,000 in student loans.

Jon Scott from MESP stopped by 7 News Detroit studios to help viewers understand practical ways to plan for their childrens' future. You can watch the interview in the video box above.

To learn more about the Michigan Education Savings Program, visit https://www.misaves.com/

