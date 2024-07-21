The Michigan Jazz Festival to be held at Schoolcraft College on Sunday, July 21st

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — The 29h Annual Michigan Jazz Festival will be held at Schoolcraft College’s newly renovated Vistatech Center on Sunday, July 21st, from noon until 9:00 p.m. with a jazz clinic at 10:30 a.m.

Admission to the Michigan Jazz Festival is free. This festival will feature some of the best jazz musicians in the country, all of them from Detroit and throughout Michigan. Over 35 bands performing across seven stages – plus the new “Jazz Talks!” room.

Schoolcraft College has hosted the Michigan Jazz Festival since 1999 and has been a principal sponsor for the event. Its award-winning Culinary Arts program will be back this year providing food and beverage service. For the third year, the Michigan Jazz Festival All-Star High School Band under the direction of Vincent Chandler, returns to the Festival. The group will perform at 2 p.m. on the Salden Big Band Stage. Visit michiganjazzfestival.org for more information.