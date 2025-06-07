The Motor City Irish Fest is a celebration of Irish heritage with food and live entertainment

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — The Motor City Irish Fest (MCIF) will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the music and cultural festival at Greenmead Historic Park in Livonia, Mich this June 6 – 8, 2025. One of the premier Irish-themed events in Southeast Michigan, the festival is a celebration of Irish heritage, and features a stellar music lineup, including headline bands from Ireland, in two music venues.

As a cultural festival, The MCIF features areas that educate on Irish Heritage, including a Cultural Tent. A 15th Anniversary special event will include a Gaelic Football match featuring Detroit’s own Wild Ones Gaelic Football Club. For the kids, there is the ever-popular Children’s area which features a wide variety of activities that introduce the wee ones to their Irish Heritage. Activities include Irish dance lessons, Irish whistle lessons, a reddest hair contest, Irish football lessons, the Kilted Magician, stories and songs from Enda Reilly. For the adults, no Irish fest would be complete without an opportunity to taste “the water of life,” or Irish Whiskey.

There will be other not-so-Irish entertainment as well, including Ring of Steel Action Theater Stunt Troupe that will amaze with flaming swords and acrobatic feats.

For hours, admission, parking and an entertainment rundown, visit motorcityirishfest.com.