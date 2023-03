FRASER, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit is known as Hockey Town, but in addition to our Red Wings, there are other teams to watch and root on for hockey fans. The Motor City Rockers are a minor league hockey team in its first official season this year.

The team's home games often have fun themes to engage the fans, as well as meet and greet opportunities with the players. To learn more about The Motor City Rockers, visit mcrockershockey.com.