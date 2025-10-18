The musical stageplay "One Harlem Night" is a spectacular blend of music, theater and star power

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — One Harlem Night is a blend of music, theater, and star power.

The musical stageplay features performances by Pooch Hall, Lamman Rucker, Darrin Henson, Jamal Woolard, Avery Wilson, Christopher Williams, and Michael Colyar. Adding to the magic are the voices of Kourtney “NuNu” Thurman, Kimmie Horne, and world-renowned flutist Alexander Zonjic. Together, this all-star cast delivers a thrilling stage experience that captures the heartbeat of Harlem.

For ticket information on One Night in Harlem and other upcoming shows at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit, visit https://www.musichall.org/