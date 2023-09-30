FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Nacho Grill seeks to reimagine what your next food truck experience looks like.

“It’s never crowded on the extra mile,” says Lynnette Rogers, founder of The Nacho Grill, a food truck based out of Ferndale, Michigan. If you ask Rogers, it’s this ethos that drives the entire thinking, culture, and operations behind The Nacho Grill.

The first ever fully holographic image display in Michigan, high-wattage light projectors, remote buzzer notifiers, Nacho Gloves™ (yes that’s right), 7 foot pyramid fire heaters, ninja black uniforms, and tons of smiles. These are just a few of the things that set The Nacho Grill apart from your average food truck.

Born during the height of the pandemic, The Nacho Grill started with a simple goal; take a simple product and elevate it through creativity and a strong dedication to quality and excellent service. “We started out selling nachos in the parking lot of a gas station”, says Omar Raines, Rogers’ fiance and co-owner of The Nacho Grill. “I’m not talking a nice, well-kept gas station. I’m talking crack pipes, loose pit bulls, and litter everywhere. But you know what, we gave it our best. We would clean the entire lot, decorate it with bright banners, signs, flowers, we even had mariachi music blasting on the speakers. We wanted to show that we were serious about elevating your experience, even there.”

Their simplified and streamlined menu boasted things you don’t see everyday in the Nacho world. Offerings like their Chicken Shawarma Nachos which feature white corn tortilla chips fried fresh in house, their signature cheese sauce, smoked chicken, pico made fresh in house every morning, feta cheese, diced pickles, lettuce, and mediterranean garlic sauce. And that's just for starters. Other offerings include Creamy Jalapeno Nachos with brisket smoked for 18

hours, and Spicy Chipotle Nachos drizzled with a spicy and tangy chipotle mayo.

Since then, The Nacho Grill has gone on to provide lunch service for some of the biggest companies in Michigan including Beaumont Hospital, Henry Ford, Amazon, Chrysler, and many others. With their unique nacho combinations and commitment to quality, they were able to build a customer base rapidly. “People from these businesses would literally call their HR departments and beg for us to come back to service them, word got around fast”, says Rogers.

“The one that I love the most though is when people tell us these are the best nachos they have ever had. We hear that a lot. Everyday. But no matter how many times I hear it, I explode every time.”

These days however, The Nacho Grill is focusing on building up its brand with its eye-catching food truck located in Ferndale, and the word is getting out fast.

“We’re just getting started”, says Raines. “People haven't seen anything yet. When you leave us you’re going to say that’s the best food truck I’ve ever been to. Period.”

To schedule a visit please visit Thenachogrill.com.