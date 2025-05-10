Watch Now
The Noble Brand provides luxury non-toxic home fragrance products to help elevate self-care routines

The Noble Brand is a black, disabled, queer, female-owned company that provides luxury non-toxic home fragrance products to help elevate self care routines.
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Noble Brand is a black, disabled, queer, female-owned company that provides luxury non-toxic home fragrance products to help elevate self care routines.

The luxury home fragrance shop and candle bar is on a mission is to give consumers the best by bridging the gap between clean ingredients and luxury quality. To learn more about The Noble Brand and its upcoming grand opening celebration for its long-term pop-up shop in Detroit, visit The Noble Brand - Fragrances Fit for Royaltyand/or RSVP to The Noble Brand Grand … | Partiful.

