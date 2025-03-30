NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — The Novi Home & Garden Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace from March 28-30, 2025. The event promises to provide visitors with inspiration, expert advice, and unique products to enhance their homes and outdoor spaces.

This spring’s show will feature a wide variety of exhibits, including beautifully designed gardens and outdoor living spaces, live seminars from gardening experts, and family-friendly entertainment. Local landscape artists will showcase their skills by creating stunning garden installations throughout the event, offering ideas for attendees to bring new life to their own outdoor areas.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. General admission discount tickets may be purchased online for $10 by visiting novihomeshow.com/spring. At the door box-office pricing is $12 for general admission, $10 for Seniors (65+) and free for children 12 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit novihomeshow.com/spring.