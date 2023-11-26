Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

The Nutcracker returns to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts

Clara & Prince.jpeg
The Macomb Ballet Company’
The Macomb Ballet Company’s production of The Nutcracker returns to the stage with a dazzling display of dances sure to keep hearts warm all season long.<br/>
Clara & Prince.jpeg
Snow Queen.jpeg
Clara.jpeg
Posted at 1:40 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 01:40:51-05

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Macomb Ballet Company’s production of The Nutcracker returns to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts stage with a dazzling display of dances that are sure to keep hearts warm all season long.

The production welcomes Principal Guest Artist Jonathan Carter in the role of the Cavalier, and will feature beloved characters as they travel with Clara on a magical adventure through the Enchanted Forest to the Kingdom of Sweets. Was it all a dream? Only Clara’s mysterious Uncle, Herr Drosselmeyer, knows for sure.

The Nutcracker opens December 1 with five performances through December 3. For tickets. times and other information, visit macombcenter.com or https://www.macombballet.org/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!