CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Macomb Ballet Company’s production of The Nutcracker returns to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts stage with a dazzling display of dances that are sure to keep hearts warm all season long.

The production welcomes Principal Guest Artist Jonathan Carter in the role of the Cavalier, and will feature beloved characters as they travel with Clara on a magical adventure through the Enchanted Forest to the Kingdom of Sweets. Was it all a dream? Only Clara’s mysterious Uncle, Herr Drosselmeyer, knows for sure.

The Nutcracker opens December 1 with five performances through December 3. For tickets. times and other information, visit macombcenter.com or https://www.macombballet.org/