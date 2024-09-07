The Paint Creek Center for the Arts’ annual Art & Apples Festival returns for 2024

ROCHESTER, MICH (WXYZ) — The first Friday after Labor Day traditionally kicks off the Paint Creek Center for the Arts’ annual Art & Apples Festival, and the nonprofit community arts organization is excited to announce that it will continue the celebration in 2024.

The festival’s return will take place September 6–8 at the sprawling Rochester Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester, with a juried group of 250 skilled artists and artisans headlining the three-day jubilee and an anticipated 70,000 art aficionados in attendance.

The tradition will feature unique artwork, handmade keepsakes, and distinctive home goods available to purchase, sprinkled with live stage entertainment from community music and dance groups as well as local musicians; food trucks, tents, and restaurant pop-ups offering a wide array of tasty options. To learn more, visit

Art & Apples Festival.