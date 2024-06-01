The parking lot at the Mike Morse Law Firm is going to the dogs on June 1

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Mike Morse Law Firm is partnering with Michigan Humane for its fourth annual ‘Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm’ event.

The pet adoption fair event will take place from from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The Mike Morse Law Firm is located at 24901 Northwestern Hwy., in Southfield. Michigan Humane and about a dozen other rescues from across Southeast Michigan will bring in more than 200 animals in hopes of matching them with the perfect families.

‘Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm’ is free and open to the public. For safety reasons, potential adopters are asked to leave current pets at home. Adoption fees and policies vary by participating groups.