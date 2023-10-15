(WXYZ) — October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. The event aims to encourage people to open their hearts and homes to shelter dogs in need, while raising awareness about the importance of adoption and responsible pet ownership.

To help drive donations and adoptions, the PetFinder Foundation and Bar Dog Wine are teaming up to host the Howl-O-Ween costume contest.

To learn more about the contest and to check out some of the dogs looking for a forever home, visit HOWL-oween Contest 2023 (bardogwine.com)