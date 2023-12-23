The Phluid Project is grounded in community, activism & education

(WXYZ) — Founded in 2018, The Phluid Project is a business grounded in community, activism, and education.

The Phluid Project values inclusivity and celebrates individuals regardless of body, size, ability, race, gender, faith, and nationality. This season, The Phluid Project introduced, 'Be Kind to All Kinds', a celebration of diversity and a tribute to the power of kindness. The Be Kind To All Kinds collection features a simple yet powerful message. It's perfect for those who want to make a statement while still looking stylish. To learn more, visit thephluidproject.com.