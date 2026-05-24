The Public Service Credit Union recognizes National 529 Account Day

(WXYZ) — In recognition of National 529 Account Day on Friday, May 29, Public Service Credit Union can provide practical, real-world financial advice to help graduates confidently take their next steps.

This timely segment focuses on the essential money lessons teens and young adults should understand before managing finances on their own — from using debit cards responsibly and setting up direct deposit to budgeting graduation money and recognizing common scams targeting young adults.

PSCU also discusses the importance of early saving strategies, including how 529 savings plans can help families prepare for future education expenses.

For More Information Public Service Credit Union, visit pscunow.com.