PORT HURON, MICH (WXYZ) — The Raven Cafe is an Edgar Allen Poe inspired coffee shop, located in downtown Port Huron.

On the shop's menu includes homemade soups, salads and sandwiches (both hot and cold) as well as a full bar. The Raven Cafe is the perfect spot to stop in for a meal, catch up over coffee with a friend or just share a few drinks while listening to live music after a long week of work.

You and yours are invited to visit the coffee shop on Sunday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. for its Weekly Trivia Night. Teams of all sizes will gather in the cafe's upstairs area to test their knowledge and compete for fantastic prizes. It's not just about the trivia, it's about the camaraderie, the friendly competition.

To learn more about The Raven Cafe, visit https://ravencafeph.com/