Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

The Rink at Campus Martius Park now open for 2023-2024 season

rink2.jpg
Downtown Detroit Partnership
The Rink at Campus Martius Park<br/>
rink2.jpg
rink7.jpg
Posted at 4:52 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 04:52:45-05

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Rink at Campus Martius Park is the premier family-friendly outdoor skating rink in Michigan.

Situated on Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit, the Rink offers one of the most beautiful and iconic skating experiences in the country and continues to be a top destination for the entire region and State of Michigan. Upcoming events include 'Frozen' skate, which will include appearances by Elsa and Olaf. The family event is planned for Sunday, November 19.

For hours, prices and other upcoming events, visit The Rink at Campus Martius Park.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!