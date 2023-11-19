The Rink at Campus Martius Park now open for 2023-2024 season

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Rink at Campus Martius Park is the premier family-friendly outdoor skating rink in Michigan.

Situated on Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit, the Rink offers one of the most beautiful and iconic skating experiences in the country and continues to be a top destination for the entire region and State of Michigan. Upcoming events include 'Frozen' skate, which will include appearances by Elsa and Olaf. The family event is planned for Sunday, November 19.

For hours, prices and other upcoming events, visit The Rink at Campus Martius Park.