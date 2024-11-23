Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

The Rink opening weekend kicks off with an afternoon of fun and surprises

The Rink at Campus Martius daylight
Downtown Detroit Partnership
The Rink at Campus Martius daylight
grinch.jpg
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Rink Opening Weekend fun kicks off with an afternoon Grinch Skate Partyfeaturing a DJ spinning holiday favorites, opportunities for kiddos to write letters to Santa, an appearance by the Grinch himself and chances for skaters to win tickets to upcoming theater shows. As a special treat, the Grinch himself will make a special appearance. In the evening, skaters are invited to don their best for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party and a chance to win prizes.

Then Sunday, Nov. 24, the fun continues with the Holiday Onesie and Family Pajama Skate Party, where skaters of all ages are encouraged to showcase their holiday spirit on the ice in cozy pajamas or holiday onesies.

For hours, rates and other information, visit The Rink at Campus Martius Park.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch our Light Up the Season special!