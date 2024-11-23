The Rink opening weekend kicks off with an afternoon of fun and surprises

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Rink Opening Weekend fun kicks off with an afternoon Grinch Skate Party, featuring a DJ spinning holiday favorites, opportunities for kiddos to write letters to Santa, an appearance by the Grinch himself and chances for skaters to win tickets to upcoming theater shows. As a special treat, the Grinch himself will make a special appearance. In the evening, skaters are invited to don their best for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party and a chance to win prizes.

Then Sunday, Nov. 24, the fun continues with the Holiday Onesie and Family Pajama Skate Party, where skaters of all ages are encouraged to showcase their holiday spirit on the ice in cozy pajamas or holiday onesies.

For hours, rates and other information, visit The Rink at Campus Martius Park.