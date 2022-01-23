The Robot Garage aims to inspire the innovators of tomorrow today.

(WXYZ) — The Robot Garage in Rochester and Birmingham, offers a subscription service where, each month, families would receive a box, delivered to their homes, with the materials to design LEGO® projects, robots and games. It also hosts virtual engineering, robotics and programming classes for kids and teens ages 5 to 17.

The Young Engineers program is designed to create an “aha” moment for every preschooler with every project. It uses LEGO® Technic, gears, motors, and battery packs in age-appropriate projects and lead young learners, step-by-step, through 3 new mechanical builds each month. The program focuses on fun and confidence-building while developing fine motor skills, an engineering vocabulary, and a hands-on knowledge of how things work.

To learn more, visit Home | The Robot Garage.