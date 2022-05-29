The Robot Garage is on a mission to create an “aha” moment for every guest

(WXYZ) —

The Robot Garage, which has locations in Rochester Hills and Birmingham, was designed for LEGO and robotics enthusiasts of all ages.

Whether in the drop-in play area, or in one of the classes, camps, birthday parties, or other programs, The Robot Garage endeavors to introduce kids and adults to engineering principles in an exciting and fun way.

The Robot Garage's mission is to create an “aha” moment every day for every guest, and to inspire the innovators of tomorrow with fun, hands-on, engineering experiences. For kids who can not make it into the classes or live out of town, subscription services have also been developed where, each month, families receive a box, delivered to their homes, with the materials to design LEGO® projects, robots and games. The Robot Garage also hosts virtual engineering, robotics and programming classes to kids and teens ages 5 to 17.

The subscription Box is up for a national award of best Subscription Box in the country for 2022. For More Information and to Register Classes or a Subscription Boxes www.therobotgarage.com