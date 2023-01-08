Watch Now
The Robot Garage was founded to teach engineering, coding, and robotics to kids

The Robot Garage
The Robot Garage has a variety of class formats from subscription kits with on-demand videos to live virtual and in-person classes.<br/><br/>
Posted at 1:54 AM, Jan 08, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — The Robot Garage was founded in 2011 to teach engineering, coding, and robotics to kids. Its mission is to inspire the innovators of tomorrow with high-quality, fun, hands-on engineering and robotics programs today.

The owner and staff of The Robot Garage believe that every child has the potential to improve the world if they nurture their self-esteem, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Their custom curriculum is designed to meet national science standards and provide an "aha" moment with every project.

Visit https://www.therobotgarage.com/in-person-class-resources to learn about January events happening at the Robot Garage.

