The Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns

After a three year hiatus, Royal Oak will be seeing green again with the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. The Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day parade is a family event, with a large community spirit, and collaboration with our downtown businesses. This tradition, which made its debut in 1999, will feature festive parade floats, marching bands, community organizations, and more than a few mischievous, pointy-eared creatures dancing through the city’s popular downtown area.

To learn more about the parade, visit https://www.royaloakstpatricksdayparade.org/