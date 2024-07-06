ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Taco Fest back and better than ever!

The deliciously fun-filled street festival kicked off on July 4th and runs through the 7th. Now in its third year, Taco Fest features eats from more than 50 of Michigan’s top taco trucks, taquerias and eateries. With hours of free, action-packed entertainment and expanded Kids’ Zone activities, there’s something for everyone – it’s the whole enchilada, making it the ultimate family outing.

The Royal Oak Taco Fest also features more than 50 of metro Detroit’s hottest local entertainment acts across five stages, showcasing a wide variety of musical genres, including rock, R&B, alternative, jazz, country and more. Lively sounds of strolling Mariachi performers will fill the streets, offering a classic slice of Mexican culture with trumpets, guitars and violins.

To learn more about Royal Oak Taco Fest, visit royaloaktacofest.com or call 248-541-7550.