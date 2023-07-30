SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — The Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair combines a beautiful natural setting by the lake with stunning works of art by artists from across the country as well as creative lakeside family activities.

This boutique art fair, known for its relaxed vibe, returns to Stony Creek Metropark at Baypoint Beach in Shelby Township on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Art fair hours are Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Stony Creek Art Fair welcomes artists from close to home as well as five other states with a special emphasis on art that captures nature as a theme.

A highlight of this year's show will be the building of a "life-size" Loch Ness Monster rising right out of the lake! Children will have the opportunity to create their own art project monsters on land. In addition, The Detroit Institute of Arts will lead youngsters in making water monster marionettes.

The Anton Art Center will offer more art projects for children, and Adventure Crate will feature hourly children's book readings including a special monster story with an author. The Detroit Public Theater and the Methodist Children's Group Homes are also planning a special children's project. A unique section of the art fair will feature the Children's Entrepreneur Market which presents young local entrepreneurs selling their goods and telling their stories. This will be on Sunday.

Art work will offer all mediums including paintings, prints, and sculpture as well as functional art for the home and garden including ceramics, glass and garden arts and wearable art including jewelry, fiber and accessories. There will be multiple food trucks and a shaded picnic area.

Stony Creek has two beaches. The art fair is at Baypoint Beach. Eastwood Beach has numerous extras including the popular water slide. The park also offers golf and disk golf, multiple play areas, camping, birding, boating, trails for hiking and biking, fishing and the Nature Center.

Stonycreek Metropark is at 4300 Main Park Drive (48316) in Shelby Township. There is no admission for the art fair and parking is free. A daily or annual Metropark pass is required to enter the park. The daily pass is $10.

For more information and a list of artists go to www.stonycreekartfair.com.