DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Sundays are for the Lions Market is game day energy meets girl power!

The one-of-a-kind market will be held on Sunday, August 24, from 2 p.m. TO 6 p.m. at The Brooklyn (2000 Brooklyn St.) in Detroit and will celebrate female-owned small businesses, game day spirit, and good vibes all around. The market will also include a live DJ, drinks, live embroidery and a charm bar. The Sundays are for the Lions Market will also give shoppers an opportunity to show their Lion pride and get all their game-day necessities.

It's important to note that this event is not affiliated with the Detroit Lions or the NFL.

To learn more or for ticket information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/sundays-are-for-the-lions-market-tickets-1508117382689?aff=oddtdtcreator.

