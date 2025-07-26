The Village of Rochester Hills will transform into an outdoor art gallery for its annual fine arts festival

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery during its 21st annual Fine Art at the Village of Rochester Hills on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025.

More than 70 artists from across the United States have been invited to show their work in this year's art show. An outside panel of experts juried the entries and asked artists with the highest scores to participate. Admission to the festival is free and parking is free.

Artwork in every media will be featured including ceramics, glass, painting, drawing, multi – media, sculpture, photography, fiber art, wood, jewelry and more.

There will also be live artists’ demonstrations as well as a children’s art activities booth. In addition, there will be ongoing free entertainment including street performers and an outdoor food court. Hours for the festival are Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 27, noon to 6 p.m.

For more information call 248-561-4919 or visit fineartatthevillage.com.