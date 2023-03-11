The wait for the 95th Academy Awards is almost over

(WXYZ) — The wait is almost over!

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12. As expected, there's a lot of buzz and new changes surrounding the show after the controversy during last year's Oscars. You remember, that's when actor Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped host Chris Rock across the face, live on air, after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife shaved head.

Entertainment journalist Derrial Christon gives 7 Action News viewers a preview of the updated guidelines for Hollywood's big night. Make sure you tune in to Channel 7 (ABC) Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. for full coverage of this year's awards show.