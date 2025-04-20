LAKE ORION, MI (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village is now transformed into a glowing, immersive experience with giant illuminated lanterns inspired by the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland.

With some pieces as tall as 20-ft and all glowing with color and light from within, this innovative exhibition is sure to awaken the magic in every visitor. Guests will get to pass through the longest lighted tunnel in America. They'll also run into familiar faces - including Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts - all excited to meet them along the path.

The Wonderland Lantern Stroll is the perfect backdrop for a magical and memorable night out with family or friends. It’s fun for all ages, set in the family-friendly Canterbury Village – where you make memories to last a lifetime. This event runs through May 18, 2025. Canterbury Village is located at 2359 Joslyn Ct. in Lake Orion, Michigan.

For ticket information, visit https://canterburyvillagecom.ticketspice.com/wonderland-lantern-stroll