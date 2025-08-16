The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture.

The summer 2025 cruise will officially kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, and caravan through nine Metro Detroit communities: Pontiac, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Berkley, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Ferndale - all in Oakland County.

The Woodward Dream Cruise started as a fundraiser for a soccer field in Ferndale in August 1995, and has since grown to become North America’s largest one-day automotive event, drawing nearly one million people and 40,000 classic cars annually from around the globe—from as far away as Australia. Cruisers from all across North America travel to Metro Detroit to participate in what has become, for many, an annual rite of summer.

To learn more about The Woodward Dream Cruise, visit https://www.woodwarddreamcruise.com/