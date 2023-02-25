DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Annual Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is revved up and ready to roar into downtown Detroit to celebrate its 70th anniversary! The world-famous car event, known as America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show, takes over Detroit’s Huntington Place (TCF/Cobo Center) February 24 - 26.

Detroit Autorama welcomes 800 of the most amazing chopped, channeled, dumped and decked, hot rods and custom cars in the world to the motor city with builders from across the country and the world, competing for the highest honor in hot rodding, The Ridler Award. This year one of the guest cars comes from as far as New Zealand!

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating the big 70th Anniversary of Detroit Autorama this year. " said Peter Toundas, President and Owner of Championship Auto Shows Inc, producer of Autorama. "Detroit's Autorama was the first and is the most revered hot rod custom car show in the country. We are so proud that it all started in Detroit and getting to a milestone like the 70th year is a real reason to celebrate. Autorama attracts a significant amount of national attention to the motor city and spotlights the important historic role Detroit has played in the world of custom cars and hot rodding."

Among the highlights of this year’s Autorama is a deep dive into some of the wildest and most famous customs in custom car/ hot rod history. The Rat Fink Reunion will feature five of the most iconic vehicles designed by the outrageous custom designer Ed "Big Daddy" Roth. They are the Mysterion, Orbitron, Tweedy Pie, the Fink Surfboard and Ed's Unique Honda Civic.

This year's Autorama will also feature the Cars of George Barris, The King of the Kustomizers, known for his legendary TV/Hollywood cars. Autorama visitors will have the opportunity to see his famous Batmobile of 1960s TV fame, The Munster's Coach from the Munster TV Show and Dragula. In addition, this year's Autorama features a special display of the cars designed by Detroit area builders, The Alexander Brothers, who went on to earn a nationwide reputation for their futuristic customs.

A Detroit Autorama exclusive, for the 70th anniversary, will be a sneak preview of the new documentary by Emmy winning filmmaker Keith Famie, entitled 'Detroit, The City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars' with special host Danny Koker from TV's Counting Cars on Sunday, February 26 at 1 p.m. followed by autographs from Danny Koker and his TV buddy Kevin Mack.

This year's Autorama will also feature a stellar line up of celebrities including Flavor Flav the Hip Hop legend on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Henry Winkler, "The Fonz" from Happy Days all weekend and Dave Kindig from TV's BItchin' Rides on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to www.autorama.com.